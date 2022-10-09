JEAN SHARES HER SWEET MEMORIES

For the Fisk family, honey and beeswax were an integral part of life.

Jean, who still lives in Condobolin, has the fondest memories of her father Albert and brother John extracting honey in the large shed in the backyard of their Busby Street home.

Her Dad was mostly known as ‘Son’. Some even called him ‘Honey Fisk.’

They ran the family business, Lachlan Apiaries together.

“Dad would drive to get the boxes (hives) wherever he had them, locally and bring them back to the shed in the backyard,” Jean explained.

“He would drive the truck up a ramp and drive into the shed, where he and my brother John would extract the honey on the first floor.

“There was no electricity connected to the shed at that time, but they managed with a small motor.

“I remember eating the uncappings (the fresh new virgin wax made by the honeybees, sealing their cells after filling them with fresh nectar), after Dad had removed the caps using a steam knife.

“I also remember Mum (Sarah Jean) bottling up the honey and labelling the jars for the local stores which had placed orders.

“Dad and John only worked the bees in the summer months.

“I remember there was a time when Dad was sick and Gwen, my sister, who was 15 at the time, helped John in the business. I was too young to help but I remember Gwen working really hard.”

Jean’s father and brother ran Lachlan Apiaries and their honey was renowned locally and further afield.

They entered their honey in the local shows and in the Sydney Royal Easter Show and Melbourne Show under AJ Fisk and Son.

In 1949, they entered in Class 165 with a Eucalypt (Mallee) Honey which gained first place. They gained second place in Class 167 with honey produced from Eucalypt (Gum). In 1950, they were awarded first place with a honey produced from Eucalypt (Gum) in Class 118. They also gained in 1951 a first place, and a third place in Class 116. In 1951, they were awarded the Championship Apiarists Prize. The Commercial Apiarists Prize was for the exhibitor gaining the highest number of points for any one exhibit. This included beeswax as well as honey. For the Championship, they received a medallion and the trophy for the Special Prize was a water jug valued at 20 pounds. Prizemoney was also received.

They did not fare as well at the Royal Melbourne Show in 1951, however a Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria Liquid Honey Scale of Points Certificate scored their product 93 points out of a possible 100 points. The honey was given a 23.5 points out of 25 for flavour, 22.5 points for density, 24 points out of 25 for colour, 9.5 points out of 10 for aroma, nine points out of 10 for clearness and 4.5 out of 10 for brightness. But alas, the honey did not come away with a prize.

The double storey shed in Busby Street is a piece of local history, but Jean had to make the difficult decision to clean out and demolish the structure earlier this year.

“It was just time [to start cleaning out the shed]” she said.

“My Dad and his brother Earnest began the business together, but then Earnest decided being an apiarist was not for him.

“We found some very interesting items in the shed. One of those was a Cosy-Bye, which was 94-years-old. A Cosy-Bye was used for sleeping newborn babies. The Cozy-Bye is now in the Condobolin Museum. There was also a lot of other historical treasures which found new homes.

“The shed has been standing for around 100 years and it was full of so many things. I did not want it to become a fire hazard or a threat in any way to my neighbours, so I made the decision to clean it out and then take it down.

“It was sad to make such a decision but, in my opinion, it was something that had to be done.”

The shed will be demolished and replaced with turf, extending the garden area for Jean to enjoy.