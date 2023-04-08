JAY’S AMAZING ARTWORK

Jay, from Condobolin Public School, produced an amazing piece of artwork featuring one of the world’s most recognisable and powerful animals, the lion. He worked incredibly hard to create this masterpiece and is certainly an artist in the making. Well done, Jay! Lions can take down elephants, buffalo and even giraffes. Lions are much stronger than normal big cats. When it comes to bite force, lions are four times stronger than humans. They can lift ten times the load of an average human being. While they are considered strong, they can also spend up to 20 hours a day sleeping or resting. A male lion is called a lion, while a female lion is known as a lioness. Their young are known as cubs. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.