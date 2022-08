JAYDA COMPLETES WORK EXPERIENCE

During week 9 of Term 2, Jayda Brew (below) completed her work experience in Wagga Wagga at Epica Jewellers.

Jayda learnt many valuable skills during her time there. On day one, she learnt how to polish and clean jewellery, on day two she assisted making earrings and on day three she made her very own ring for her mum, which was made from a bar of silver. Jayda watched the jeweller engrave it for her too.

Jayda reported to have loved working at Epica Jewellers and is proud of the ring she made her mum. The engraving reads ‘Mother’.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.