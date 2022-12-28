JASON OWEN VISITS UNGARIE CENTRAL SCHOOL

Each year Jason Owen, originally from Albert in the Lachlan Shire, embarks on a road trip around Australia delivering toys and a motivational talk for the charity he founded Doin it for Rural Aussie Kids.

This year he paid a visit to Ungarie Central School.

“The kids were so inquisitive and asked really intelligent questions, how I coped with criticism,” said Owen.

“I was honest and said I had never coped with it that well and that it’s particularly hard to deal with when you become successful. I think that holds some people back from going for their dreams, because they’re fearful of pressure and scrutiny.

“However, I told them how over the years I had learnt to cope much better and that it’s important to develop mental strength and have a good support system around you.”

This year the singer drove through five states of Australia accompanied by his mum Pat covering more than 10,000km in just over two weeks – his most remote and extensive route to date.

“I was actually shocked at how remote and small some of these schools are,” said Owen, who will donate all proceeds from his new EP It’s Christmas Time, back to the charity.

“I found myself in corners of Australia where visits from anyone are pretty rare. Despite the isolation and harsh environment or tough times their families might be going through the kids are so full of life and have such big dreams. I was in awe of their resilience and determination to make the best of things.”

The former X Factor runner-up says he tries to motivate kids by letting them know they can do anything they put their mind to.

“Just because you live in a small place you can still achieve great things. I grew up as the only child in a tiny town of just 12 people in Albert, NSW, however I never let the isolation hold me back from making my dreams of an entertainment career a reality.

“This year I also discussed the importance of mental and physical health. I went through the biggest transformation of my life in 2022 losing 29kg with the help of Jenny Craig. At the beginning of the year, I was the heaviest I’d ever been and feeling really down mentally. In hindsight I should have reached out sooner. Once I did my life turned around.

“Kids need to know if they’re struggling with something that it’s okay to talk to a parent, teacher, adult or service like the Kids Helpline. I also encourage kids to stay active and get off the screens. Exercise has made a massive difference to my life physically and mentally. I now walk 6km a day and have honestly never felt better.”