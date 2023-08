Well-known Licensed Conveyancer Janine Crouch was celebrated at her retirement function on Thursday, 20 July after 40 years in the legal services industry in the district. Janine started as a legal secretary with Hodby, Palmer and Mills on June 10, 1983. She went on to study Conveyancing at Macquarie University and worked as a Licenced Conveyancer for more than 20 years.