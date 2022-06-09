JANELLE AND MARILYN WIN

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Social bowls Thursday 26th May had three ladies play a game of Consistency Singles. After thirteen ends, Yvonne Johnson finished on top with 7 shots, winning 5 ends, Pam Nicholl next on 6, Janelle Taylor next on 5. Both Pam and Janelle each winning 4 ends each.

Yvonne also had a Resting Toucher. Congratulations Yvonne.

On the Draw for Social Bowls, Thursday 2nd June are Colleen Helyar and Janelle Taylor.

Saturday 28th May the final of the Heather Cannon Handicap Pairs was played. Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton defeated Cathy Thompson and Pam Nicholl 19-13.

Congratulations to Janelle and Marilyn.

Keep safe,

HALF NIP.