JAKE NOW A AUSTSWIM QUALIFIED SWIM TEACHER

Jake Ticehurst who is a Lifeguard and Kiosk Supervisor at the Condobolin Swimming Pool is now an Austswim qualified Learn to Swim teacher. In the next stage of his journey, he will study Business in Newcastle, after completing the HSC last year. “Mark and I (Mark and Kathy Thorpe – Condobolin Swimming Pool Managers) are very proud of him and so grateful to the help he gives us both almost daily,” a post on the Condobolin Swimming Pool Facebook Page read. “Thanks Jake. “We look forward to seeing what the future brings for you.” Image Credit: Condobolin Swimming Pool Facebook Page.