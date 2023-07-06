JACOB SECURES A TOP 10 FINISH

Jacob Smith secured a top 10 finish at the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race (Bikes).

The Tatts Finke Desert Race is known as ‘Australia’s ultimate Desert Race’, and was held from 9 June until 12 June in Alice Springs (Northern Territory).

He posted a time of 03:43:36, placing sixth overall. The outright winner for 2023 was David Walsh in a time of 03:35:48. Callum Norton claimed second and Ivan Long third.

Jacob rode in the Class 2 – 451cc and Above Four Stroke category.

He began extremely well, taking first place in the Method Race Wheels Prologue for Bikes. Callum Norton, Korey Mcmahon, David Walsh and Ivan Long rounded out the top five for the Prologue.

Toby Price was crowned King of the Desert (cars) with a time of 3 hours, 21 minutes and 46 seconds, which is the same time he got in 2022. His racing partner was Jason Duncan. Greg Gartner and Jamie Jennings put in a brilliant performance to take second, while Travis Robinson and Andrew Pinto slid in to third place.

The Tatts Finke Desert Race is an off road, multi terrain two-day race for bikes, cars and buggies through desert country from Alice Springs to the small Aputula (Finke) community.

“The race is held each year on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend in June. “Finke” as it is commonly known, is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Northern Territory and has the reputation of being one of the most difficult offroad courses in one of the most remote places in the world,” www.finkedesertrace.com.au said.