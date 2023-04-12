JACOB CLAIMS ANOTHER CONDO 750 TITLE

Jacob Smith has added another Condo 750 (Moto) title to his impressive trophy collection.

The seasoned competitor, beat another local, Lachlan Manwaring, to take top spot on the podium.

Toby Hederics pushed hard to claim third place. Two other locals David Geeves and Andre Haworth rounded out the top five.

In the Auto section, William Dunn and Gareth Evans finished first. Geoff Olholm and John Doble came second, with local pairing of Daniel Jones and Bernard Weber, securing third place.

Condobolin’s Zac Manwaring was named Rookie of the Year at this year’s event.

The Ray Davis Memorial Trophy was awarded to Geoff Smith and Bruce Broad. This accolade is given to the most consistent and enthusiastic volunteers of the year.

Don Lark was recognised with the Andrew “Butch” L’Estrange Memorial Trophy. This is given to the local competitor who comes closest to the position where ‘Butchy’ finished his last 750.

The following riders came first in the Moto classes at this year’s Condo 750: Zac Manwaring (H1), David Geeves (H2), Jacob Smith (H3), Mark Blake (over 45’s), John Maragozidis (Quads) and Liam McConnell (Two-Stroke).

The following competitors came first in the Auto classes: Ethan Pitstock and Lisi Phillips (A1.1), Ryan Hall and Adam Brigden (A1.2), Steve Healey and Jeff Evans (A2.1), Mitchell Deeves and Bradley Deeves (A3), Geoff Olholm and John Doble (A4), Josh Bendall and Zac Marshall (A5.1), and Will Dunn and Gareth Edwards (A5.2).

A presentation night for competitors was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 2 April.

“Good evening and welcome to the Condo 750 presentation night, we are very excited to be here running the event again after a few years off,” Amy Smith, who delivered the opening speech.

“A big thank you to everyone that has come along and supported our event, without you these events cannot go ahead.

“We would like to thank all our committee members, volunteers, farmers and officials that work tirelessly all year to pull this event together.

“A massive thank you to Graeme Taylor for setting the incredible track and Robbie and Roy for your superb efforts in course checking. I think we could all agree that the course was a big challenge and a lot of fun. This all begins months and months ahead of the event – such a huge job, so well done.

“We have been so fortunate to have many businesses sponsor our event, and we are so grateful for their support. As we all know, events such as these cannot run without the generous support of sponsors. There are too many to thank individually, but no doubt you have seen representation from all our sponsors sprinkled throughout various elements of the event.”

Chris Collins, representing Kincrome, presented the Class Winners with their prizes. Geoff Smith presented Zac Manwaring with the Rookie of the Year Award. Bruce Broad presented the Andrew L’Estrange Memorial Trophy to Don Lark. Councillor Melissa Rees (on behalf of Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM) presented medallions to all entrants who successfully completed the 2023 Condo 750.

“In addition to those whom we have already mentioned, we would like to make special mention to our chief scorekeeper and numbers guru, Kate Buckland, our team of caterers led by Kristen Deeves, who fed us incredibly well all weekend; and to the Vermont Hill volunteers for providing an amazing lunch both days,” Amy went on to say at the Presentation Night.

“I am sure we could all agree that these people have outdone themselves!

“Last, but not least, a big thank you. We would also like to call up Matt Cresswell and present him with a small gift from us. As secretaries, we are extremely grateful for the amount of work load you took off our plate.”