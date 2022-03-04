JACOB BRINGS HIS SKILLS BACK TO CONDOBOLIN

Jacob Dargan was born and raised in Condobolin and now he is coming back closer to home to bring his skills back to the town on a regular basis.

He has now moved from Wagga to Dubbo and will be travelling to Condo weekly to offer his skills as an Accredited Exercise Physiologist to people who need the service he offers, so they don’t have to travel out of town.

Jacob says “I have been coming to Condo regularly for a while now and I am currently completing a variety of services ranging from gym based treatment programs (operating from Willow Bend Sports Centre) to home visits and community services.

“My primary interests are in the areas of disability and chronic pain management.

“I’m in Condo one day per week. I accept a variety of referrals and work under the following compensable schemes: GP’s (Medicare – Chronic Disease Management Plans); Physiotherapy referrals; NDIS; Workers Compensation; Private health insurance; DVA (Department of Veterans’ Affairs).”

If you just want to see Jacob without going through a doctor he will also see private clients without a referral.

Contact Jacob Dargan, Accredited Exercise Physiologist, M.ClinExPhys B.ExSc B.Bus, Email Jacob.Dargan@outlook.com or phone 0459 399 994.

Advertorial.