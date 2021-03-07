JACKO’S ACHIEVEMENTS

Jacko came to Trundle Central School 7 years ago for a few weeks of relief work.

During his time at Trundle Central School he has made an enormous contribution to the education of students through the School to Work Program.

Last year every student who went through the program obtained a traineeship or apprenticeship.

This is an outstanding achievement from a natural teacher and motivator of young people to achieve. The best teachers are not always the ones with degrees.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School.