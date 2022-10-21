IVANHOE STUDENTS REWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING SCHOOL ATTENDANCE

Ivanhoe Central School students have been rewarded for outstanding school attendance.

They will have the opportunity to experience new and exciting places including snowy regions of Canberra after receiving $25,000 through the NSW Government’s Transport Access Regional Partnerships (TARP) program.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said students at Ivanhoe Central School, from kindergarten through to Year 12, will be able to participate in activities as a reward for high attendance and good behaviour.

“Ivanhoe is an isolated community, it is very difficult and very expensive for families living there to offer their children these unique experiences,” he explained.

“The trips will provide learning, cultural, and recreational opportunities that would not otherwise be available in their remote hometown, as well as helping to encourage school attendance.

“The school’s Student Representative Council was the driving force behind applying for the funding and students have had a big say in the reward destinations to ensure that the experiences are meaningful to them.”

Funding under the TARP grants program is available to support initiatives that improve transport services and outcomes for disadvantaged sections of the community.

A new round of TARP funding opened on 1 July 2022 and closes on 30 June 2023.