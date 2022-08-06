IVANHOE SES RAMP UP THEIR TRAINING

NSW SES is the largest provider of Road Crash Rescue in country areas of New South Wales and maintains accredited Road Crash Rescue units.

These are located in rural areas spread across the state, including Ivanhoe, located at “the Middle of Nowhere” in far Western NSW. Every year NSW SES volunteers respond to hundreds of serious motor vehicle accidents.

Road Crash Rescue accredited units undergo extensive training to meet the demanding skills required to undertake such rescues and units have specially equipped vehicles that provide them with the equipment they need to remove people trapped in vehicles. The Ivanhoe SES, under the leadership of Unit Commander Kevin Smith, have ramped up their training recently with PIRO ‘Particiate In a Rescue Operation’ and RCR ‘Road Crash Rescue’.

In August, the Unit will update their First Aid Skills and then participate in Urban Search and Rescue Course. This will bring the Unit up to date with their Rescue Status.

Activities involved in Road Crash Rescue include:

• Extrication of trapped and/or injured people

• Providing first aid until specialised medical assistance arrives

• Traffic control

• Body recovery

Ivanhoe SES will be receiving a new Truck this year and the members and community are looking forward to this arriving soon.

The SES is always looking for new members, and what a great way to get free training and important skills that could lead to employment. Contact the Ivanhoe SES Commander on 0448 425 644.

Story and Images: Contributed by Kevin Smith.