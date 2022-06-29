IVANHOE PIG COMPETITION WAS A SUCCESS

On Sunday 12th June, the weigh in for the Ivanhoe Pig Comp was held.

There were 60 teams registered with 31 teams turning up to weigh in a combined total of 119 pigs.

Participants were able to begin hunting on Friday the 10th June, each team only being able to collect a maximum of 5 pigs.

“I’d like to thank all competitors that made the effort to get out over the long weekend and turn up to the Ivanhoe RSL Club for the weigh in.” read a post on the Ivanhoe Pig Comp Facebook page.

“A big thanks to Jared Burke, Dave Rees, Dave and the Balls Deep Boar Hunters team for their help with the weigh in. Without these blokes helping the show wouldn’t go on.” the post continued.

There was over $4000 made in the auction which will go towards making next years competition a better event and help out some Ivanhoe organisations.

“Thanks again to all involved in the comp and we will be bigger and better next year.” concluded the post.

Ivanhoe Rooster Rugby League offered a BBQ lunch during the weigh in, while Ivanhoe P&C had tea, coffee and cakes.

The categories for this years competition were:

1. Top 5 Boars by weight (Maximum of 2 Boars per team)

2. Heaviest Sow

3. Best Hooks

4. Heaviest Load (maximum 5 pigs)

5. 3 x mystery weights

6. Heaviest Pig Harvested by Female Entrant

7. Heaviest Pig Harvested by Junior Entrant (Under 16 years of age)

8. Average weight of all pigs weighed in

9. Longest Fox (tip of nose to tip of tail not including hair)

10. Most Foxes

11. Longest Wild Cat (tip of nose to tip of tail not including hair)

12. Most Wild cats

13. Longest Wild Dog (tip of nose to tip of tail not including hair)

14. All Wild dogs

15. Most Rabbits

16. Most Hares

Winners of these categories are:

Heaviest Boar –

Feral Pro Contracting 82.6 kg

2nd River Boys 81.3kg

3rd Young Guns 78.4kg

4th River Boys 78.4kg

5th Young Guns 77.7kg

Biggest Sow – Suckem Under 88.3kg

Best Junior – Cobar Catchers 73 kg

Best Female – Feral Pro Contracting 82.6 kg

Average Weight – Box Yards Bandits 55.4kg

Heaviest Load – River Boys 389.8

Best Hooks – Plate Ya Hounds 145 mm

Mystery Weights –

ll The Gear No Idea 69.8kg

OHG 41.6kg

Snoops Troops 32.45kg

Longest Fox- Cobar Catchen 116 cm

Most Foxes – Balls Deep Boar Hunters 9

Longest Cat -Hoggets Hogs 85cm

Most Cats – Hoggets Hogs 4

Most Hares – Balls Deep Boar Hunters 1

Most Rabbits – Hoggets Hogs 65

This huge event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the amazing sponsors:

Victorian Hunting Supplies, Optic Hunting, Iron River, Contour Outfitters, Australian Performance Boxes, Brad Green, construction training international, IFFS, Riverina Co Op Wagga, Buck n Boar, BMT Rendering, Sean Rogers, Woodsys Ammo, Feral Pro Contracting, Channel Country Canvas, Ivanhoe Roosters, Kilfera, Al & Gerrie Carmichael, Black Dog Ride, Way Out West Hunting, Swine time Aus and Lachlan O Connell.

Many of these sponsors also provided prizes for the winners of each category.

Some of these prizes were:

Customised Fire Pits were created and donated by Laurie Sandford from Iron River Welding. These pits were given to the winners of the biggest boars. One was also available in the auction.

A knife was donated by Tassie Tiger Knives. This went to heaviest boar caught by a female hunter.

There were many other prizes up for grabs thanks to the sponsors.

Source and Image Credits: Ivanhoe Pig Comp Facebook Page.