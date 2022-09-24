IVANHOE CENTRAL SCHOOL RECOGNISED WITH TOP LANDCARE AWARD

Ivanhoe Central School has won the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Team Award.

The announcement was made at the National Landcare Awards on Wednesday, 24 August, which were held in Sydney.

The small, remote school in far west NSW was one of seven finalists in the running for the award, which recognises a school, youth organisation or young community Landcare team that is implementing Landcare practices within the local community or school.

Through the school’s successful ‘Outback Adventure Farm’ project, which encompasses sustainable living and healthy food choices, students have been able to grow a connection to food, along with the responsibility of looking after their own garden.

Students have also been encouraged to be involved in all aspects of the farm from basic planting and picking at kindergarten level to more advanced mathematical equations, solutions, nutrition and building associated with running any farm enterprise.

“Our Outback Adventure Farm is about sustainability, literacy, numeracy and supporting our wider community with high quality organic produce,” Principal of Ivanhoe Central School, Greg Edwards, explained.

“It’s affirming to be recognised for all the hard work that has gone into our farm.”

Since launching in 2020, the Outback Adventure Farm has expanded due to the students’ continued desire to learn more, understand and participate, with growing a farm from bare ground enabling the students and wider community to see what can be achieved when working as a team.

Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish applauded the project as a terrific example of how to win the hearts and minds of students.

“From teaching students about pest reduction and planting to the introduction of the native yabbies with their aquaponics system, Ivanhoe Central School exemplifies the mission of the Junior Landcare program to empower children to play an active role in ensuring the safe future of their environment and local communities,” he stated.

According to Loretta Arrastia, Community Programs Manager – Woolworths Supermarkets, sponsor of the award: “We couldn’t be prouder to support this new generation of environmental champions who are finding creative ways to make a sustainable impact in their schools and communities. Congratulations Ivanhoe Central School – we look forward to seeing your project continue to grow and inspire others to start their own!”