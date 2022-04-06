IT’S ALL ACTION AT UTES IN THE PADDOCK SITE

It’s all systems go at the Utes in the Paddock site.

A significant amount of earthworks has been in progress over the past month.

Lachlan Shire Council is currently undertaking kerb and gutter works in readiness for the new heavy vehicle parking precinct and the construction of the Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre

“To complete these works, it has been necessary to limit vehicle and pedestrian access to the area,” Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory explained.

“For those wishing to view the Utes in the Paddock and the Jockey’s Memorial, Council ask that you park in the designated area and follow the walking route as outlined on the site plan.

“We are now starting to see this space evolve into a tourism precinct, and I look forward to seeing the construction of the new visitor information centre commence within the next two months.”

It is anticipated (weather permitting) that the site will be more accessible by early April.