IT IS TIME FOR CHANGE

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Doctor Crisis Working Party believe now is the time for change in the local health care system, particularly in relation to the lack of doctors at Condobolin Hospital.

Members Jenny Tyack and Annie Ryan spoke about the health concerns in Condobolin at the parliamentary inquiry into health outcomes and services in rural, regional and remote areas of New South Wales when it visited Cobar on Friday, 30 April.

“Well done to Jenny Tyack and Annie Ryan who both spoke so well at the Health Inquiry in Cobar on Friday. They made the four hour trip from Condobolin and back again in the same day and presented genuinely distressing information to a committee that needed to hear these accounts of actual events,” State Member for Barwon Roy Butler wrote on his Facebook Page (Roy Butler MP) on 3 May.

“The lived reality of regional people is often different to the view presented by Health officials and thats why this committee is to be congratulated for travelling to us and listening. There is such a shortfall in health services that this evidence must be pushed to drive change, that will require funding and commitment to better outcomes on the part of Government,” the post concluded.

The Condobolin Doctor Crisis Working Party now want members of the Condobolin community to tell their stories in regards to local health services and their personal experiences.

Members of the public can send their contributions to their Facebook Page or email them directly at doctorcrisis.condobolin@gmail.com

For anyone who would prefer to tell their story in person, please contact Jenny Tyack, Annie Ryan, Kathy Parnaby or Sharon Wright. An opportunity will be held sometime in the immediate future for members of the public to have someone scribe their stories for them. Any submissions via Facebook or email need to be in by Thursday, 27 May.

The Condobolin Doctor Crisis Working Party wish to advise all stories will become part of a submission to the head of Area Health and other relevant parties.