ISLA AND SOPHIA ATTEND STATE ATHLETICS

During Week 2, Isla Mackin and Sophia Newham travelled to Sydney Olympic Park for State Athletics. Isla competed in discus and Sophia competed in long jump and 100m for running. Staff and students were able to watch the girls via a live stream. “It was exciting to see these students succeed at a high level and represent our school. A big congratulations to them both” read a post on the Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page. “I had a great experience and made some new friends. I was close to qualifying for the semi final in running” said Sophia. “The city was very busy. I went to Holey Moley and played 18 holes of mini golf. I’d like to make it to state again and even nationals” commented Isla. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook Page.