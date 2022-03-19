INSPIRATIONAL NEALE DANIHER BECOMES A BOMBERS LEGEND

Neale Daniher has been officially elevated to legend status in the Essendon Football Club Hall of Fame.

He and his three brothers, Terry, Anthony and Chris originally hail from Ungarie.

The former skipper and inspirational advocate for those battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND), was inducted alongside Gavin Wanganeen, Dustin Fletcher, and the late Bruce Reid.

The 61-year-old was joined by his three brothers, Terry, Anthony and Chris – who all played for Essendon – on stage after a moving tribute from club president Paul Brasher, on Thursday, 24 February.

Neale was made Essendon Club Captain in 1992, but did not play that season due to a knee injury which ultimately destroyed his playing career.

He played just 16 more games for the club after 1981 returning for five games in 1985 and then 11 more games in 1989 and 1990, with the four brothers playing together in his final match with the club.

The brothers first match together, was not at Ungarie as many people would assume, but for NSW in a State-of-Origin match against Victoria at the SCG on Tuesday 22 May 1990. It was the first time a quartet of brothers had played together in a State game.

Daniher then went on to coach Melbourne – where he is also a member of the club’s Hall of Fame – into a grand final against Essendon in 2000 before being diagnosed with MND.

He has dedicated himself to raising funds for research into MND. He initiated The Big Freeze at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Queen’s Birthday, which is now regarded as one of the code’s biggest days on the calendar.

Neale was diagnosed with MND in 2013. “Neale’s continued determination to live life to the fullest, and face the challenges this disease brings with courage, humour, and a drive to help prevent the suffering of those that may be diagnosed with this disease in the future, is inspiring,” www.fightmnd.org.au says.

Neale describes MND as ‘The Beast”. His mission is simple and driven by a single and urgent purpose – to find effective treatments and a cure for MND.

“Despite the first description of MND over 150 years ago, it remains a terminal diagnosis with no effective treatment or cure. While advances in research over the last 25 years have been remarkable, there continues to be no effective therapies to slow or halt the progression of MND. Research takes time and is expensive – but it’s the best way to fight back against the Beast,” www.fightmnd.org.au explains.

The Daniher dynasty started when the brothers’ grandfather the late Jim Daniher Senior, moved to Ungarie from Euroa where he played in their 1913 premiership team, to take up a 740 acre allotment under the NSW Closer Settlement Scheme, according to NSW Australian Football History Society.

He was instrumental in the formation of the Ungarie Football Club and captain of the 1923 premiership team.

The boys’ father, the late Jim Daniher Junior was an outstanding footballer, both in Australian Rules Football and in Rugby League. “He won three competition Best and Fairest awards in the Northern Riverina Football League – 1949, 1956, and 1959. He led the Ungarie Magpies for over a decade, the highlight being five premierships, 1950, 1956 and 1959-1961,” the NSW Australian Football History Society said.