INDEPENDENT LIVING CENTRE MAKING UNIQUE GIFTS

The Independent Living Centre at Condobolin Health Service has many unique gifts that have been created by talented local community members that could surprise a loved one this Christmas.

Residents who attend the Independent Living Centre love to have a chat and design gifts that are then sold to raise money to purchase more materials.

There are many laughs, with participants also enjoying morning tea and a cooked lunch. COVID-19 has meant activities had to be put on pause, so now there is plenty of great items available for purchase.

Pam Chattaway uses recycled cardboard to make decorative boxes that can be utilised as shopping bags or storage for toys and the like. The cardboard is covered in decorative paper designs, that are pretty as well as practical. Les Ticehurst helps cut the cardboard for use in the Centre. It can take her a week to produce a larger bag, but she said she thoroughly enjoys making original pieces.

Margaret Swanston lends her sewing expertise to the group, helping them to accomplish completed items, as well as making many herself, such as felt Christmas trees, bowl holders, cushion covers and Zooper Dooper holders.

Dot Holmes uses her crochet knowledge to put delicate patterns at the top of tea towels, that would brighten up any kitchen.

Judy Byrne uses her knitting skills to design booties, jackets and hats for premature babies. Her creations are sent to bigger hospitals across the Western NSW Local Health District.

Pat Ferguson has been busy making Christmas Coat Hangers, and Rita Fisk cuts buttons off clothes, that will eventually be donated to St Vincent De Paul.

Louise O’Hara has been busy crocheting facewashers and making scarves.

“It is just a lovely group of people using their various talents to create goods that the community can buy and enjoy,” Independent Living Centre at Condobolin Co-Ordinator Pam Browne said.

The Centre has also been very fortunate to receive donations from Milby Sports Gymkhana, which enabled it to buy a dishwasher. The National Servicemen’s Association of Australia Condobolin Unit also donated an outdoor dining setting.

“We are very grateful for the donations and would like to thank both Milby Sports Gymkhana and the National Servicemen’s Association of Australia Condobolin Unit for their generosity,” Mrs Browne stated.

“I would also like to thank Marg (Swanston) for all her hard work and commitment to the Centre in offering her time and sewing expertise as a volunteer.”

Mrs Browne added the Centre relied on donations of materials from the community, so craft items could keep being made. Local Maree Haworth popped in recently to deliver a bag of wool, which she kindly donated.

“We always welcome donations like wool and other materials,” Mrs Browne explained.

“If you have any materials that you think may be able to be used at the Centre, please contact us and we will put them to good use.”

The Independent Living Centre at Condobolin operates, three days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 2pm. If you would like to find out more or would like to buy any items, please contact 02 6890 1500.