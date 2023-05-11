INDEPENDENT LIVING CENTRE BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER

Independent Living Centre – ILC for short, or to many known as Day Care.

What is it?

Where is it?

The Independent Living Centre is tucked away and is shared with the physiotherapist department at the local hospital.

The centre is a self-sufficient run program for those in the community to come together and enjoy each other’s company, learn a craft, sew, crochet, knit, make craft/storage boxes, colour in and even just to sit, talk and relax.

Hope Schulz, who has been at the helm since mid-last year, has brought some new and creative ideas to the centre.

As Hope finds her feet, asking the clients what types of activities they would like to do and to see happen at the centre.

Some suggestions have been painting, gardening, craft ideas, mosaics, a trip down the Lachlan to view the sculptures, just to name a few.

Hope got to work and wrote to Bunnings, to find out what would be possible and if they would be able to help the centre.

A reply came from George Barnes, the Activities Organiser from Bunnings in Forbes.

George, making the time, came to the centre, and together the clients, Hope and George put a plan in action.

Working on what to plant, what the clients wanted and some great suggestions, he arrived with planter boxes, soils and potting mix.

On George’s return, he brought some edible flowers, mint,

Lettuce, lemon thyme as well as a winter mix, consisting of cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower.

The clients enjoyed getting their hands dirty and planting as well as watering.

George will be back in the near future, to check how the plants are surviving and to ensure that the clients are doing the right thing!

This may turn out to be a long and adventurous friendship.

Contributed.