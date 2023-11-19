INCREDIBLE RESULT FOR LVU AT PHYSIE WESTERN ZONE

Local club Lachlan Valley United Physie walked away with an incredible 30 places at the recent Zone competition held in Parkes on the 21st and 22nd of October.

This is the highest amount of places over all in the 47 years of the club, and is an incredible testimony to the hard work and dedication of our amazing teachers; Louise Donnelly, Lily Waller, Ash Donnelly and Jemima Donnelly. Every dancer who took to the floor shone beautifully and made our small but strong club so proud.

Zone is the most important competition of the year, as place getters then qualify to head to Sydney to compete at the National championships at Homebush. Our Western Zone sees LVU, Parkes, Wagga Wagga, Dubbo City, Orana, Cudgegong valley, Orange-Bathurst, and Pinnacle Physie clubs all come to Parkes to put on their best show and demonstrate the hard work they have put in all year.

There are two kinds of competition. Champion girl is where individuals are awarded based on their personal skill and finesse. Teams involves 8 girls dancing in sync with one another, maintaining a formation, and are judged on their ability to dance all together.

As the day started, Miss Louise was optimistic to maybe come away with 15 places over the course of the weekend – but was blown away to have 15 places by the end of the first day! Some highlights of the day included the 8 years section, in which LVU took out 1st,2nd,3rd,4th places and 2 finalists, and the Open Ladies, an incredibly tough section, in which Nakeira Clark was awarded a well-deserved fifth place with an absolutely stunning performance.

Day one saw our 5-6’s, 7-8’s and Ladies take to the floor, with the incredible results as follows:

5 years: Zone Champion, 1st place, Lylah Smith, 3rd place Cammi Bridge, Finalist Olly Larry.

6 years: 4th place Aria Smith, 5th place Adella Sloane, Finalist Stephanie Hornery.

5-6 years teams: Rainbow team 1st place, Pink team beautiful performance (with wonderful 4yrs working up, amazing!).

7 years: Zone Champion, 1st Place, Ava Charters, 3rd place Harper Taylor, 4th place Annabelle Barras, Finalist Mahalia Larry.

8 years: Zone Champion/1st place Molly Betland, 2nd Aleigha Hornery, 3rd place Charlotte Miller, 4th place Scarlett Barnes, Finalists Sienna Small and Amy Hayward.

7-8 years Teams: Pink Team 1st place, White team beautiful performance.

Beginner/Novice Ladies: Finalists Melinda Roberts, Rachelle Hornery and Amy Riches. Beautiful performances Sally-Anne Chalker and Katy Hayward.

Intermediate Ladies: 3rd Place Beth Betland. Beautiful performances by Emma Rae Baxter, Tegan Crowe, Melanie Dunn, Kate Bilsborough.

Open Ladies: 5th place Nakeira Clark.

Too many results to share all in one go, day two results to come!

Contributed by Amy Milne.