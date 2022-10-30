INCREASED SIGNAGE ON MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS

Additional warning signs will be introduced around all mobile speed cameras when used in the Lachlan Shire and across NSW, to enhance driver awareness of enforcement.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the government had listened to the community on this important issue.

“Ensuring our local roads are as safe as possible for pedestrians and motorists is an absolute priority for this government,” she explained.

“Speed cameras play an important role in keeping commuters safe by reducing fatalities across our road network, including at high risk areas.

“We have listened to extensive community feedback and from 1 January next year, all mobile speed cameras will include portable warning signage on the approach to, and after, enforcement sites.”

“These additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real time, giving them advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said mobile speed cameras are about ensuring motorists are driving safely and to the speed limit.

“We have had a number of instances where mobile speed cameras have parked behind trees or poles, making it difficult for drivers to be alert to a mobile speed camera operating in the area,” he stated.

“I want motorists to slow down, drive to the speed limit and get home to their families safely.

“Displaying warning signage on mobile speed cameras sends a message to motorists to slow down, potentially saving their life.

“In fact, around two thirds of speeding drivers or riders involved in fatal and serious injury crashes over the last five years were travelling less than 10km/h over the sign posted speed limit.

“We have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue, which is why we are making these important changes.”