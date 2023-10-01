IMPRESSIVE SKILLS ON BASKETBALL COURT

Condobolin High School students have proven they have the skills to impress on the basketball court.

On Monday, 4 September the Condobolin Under 15’s basketball team headed to West Wyalong for the Western Area Combined Basketball Tournament.

Their first game was against tournament favourites West Wyalong.

“The boys trailed early, down 14 points in the first quarter, as Condobolin struggled to contain West Wyalong’s big forwards and good shooting,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“As the game wore on however, Condobolin began to find their rhythm narrowing the gap in the second quarter.

“Some big three pointers by Ryley Smith and Triston Ross who both finished with team highs of 11 points each brought Condobolin within four points in the final quarter before going down 46-38 in what ended up being a tightly fought contest.

“Braith Sloane was very strong inside scoring eight points, rebounding strongly, and making life difficult for the more experienced West Wyalong Centre. Steven Capewell showed his potential and provided a spark in the second half with a valuable five points off the bench.

“The second game was against Henry Lawson High (Grenfell). The boys cruised to an easy victory of 34-10. Braith Sloane led all scorers with 10 points with Callan Venables, Rashard Kirby and Joseph Packham making valuable contributions scoring points and providing strong defence.

“The final game was against Cowra High School who were coming off a big win against Forbes. Our boys were a little sluggish to start but took control in the second quarter and didn’t look back running out convincing winners 54-26. Nate Vincent and Jaden Glasson both had very strong games and led all scorers with 14 points each.”

Coach Maier was very proud of his team, commenting “The boys were outstanding. To fight back against West Wyalong the way they did, showed incredible heart and determination. Their teamwork and sportsmanship were fantastic all day. They were a pleasure to take away and Condobolin should be very proud of their efforts. I know I was!”