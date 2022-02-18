IMPRESSED WITH LACHLAN

Bush Bursary medical students Mikayla Sheahan and Georgina Dowsett spent time in the Lachlan Shire last month.

Lachlan Shire again participated in the Bush Bursary/Country Women’s Association (NSW) Scholarship Program by welcoming the two Bush Bursary medical students at a special luncheon held in mid-January 2022.

Councillors, senior staff and officers greeted Georgina and Mikayla who both study medicine at the University of Notre Dame. Georgina in her second year, and Mikayla her first.

“Council is pleased to support the Bush Bursaries and we hope you enjoy your time with us, as this is a unique opportunity for you both to gain a first-hand understanding of the bush lifestyle and a taste of the positive aspects of country living,” Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory stated.

The Bush Bursaries and Country Women’s Association (CWA) Scholarships, administered by NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN) and funded by rural councils or the Country Women’s Association of NSW provide selected medical, midwifery and nursing students in NSW and ACT with $1,500 each to assist with costs associated with their studies, and in turn, they spend two weeks on a rural placement in country NSW during their university holidays.

Georgina and Mikayla said they enjoyed learning about the dynamics of rural practice and seeing how it differs from a city setting.

“Whilst being taught important clinical and assessment skills by local health professionals, they have witnessed the importance of developing closer relationships with community members,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“Both students said a highlight of their visit to date was the time spent with Dr Bardawil and his team at his Lake Cargelligo practice.”

“We are in awe of the work he has done to protect his community during COVID19, working around the clock to roll out vaccination clinics, all while continuing to maintain his regular medical practice,” Georgina and Mikayla revealed.

Georgina and Mikayla’s Bush Bursary visit was funded by Lachlan Shire Council with support from the Country Women’s Association of NSW.