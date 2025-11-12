Important Partnership Agreement signed

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School gathered to mark a significant occasion on Tuesday, 28 October.

The event celebrated the formalised partnership between the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) and the NSW Department of Education.

To begin, Uncle Dick Richards conducted the Smoking Ceremony at the Condobolin Public School Yarning Circle. This was followed by a Kindergarten to Year Six NSW AECG and Department of Education Partnership Agreement Assembly.

Titled ‘Walking Together, Working Together’, the partnership is about working together with students, families and community to create a positive, inclusive and supportive learning environment for everyone.

“At heart of this agreement is a commitment to respect and honour Aboriginal culture, history, and languages, ensuring that every student feels proud, valued, and connected. We believe that by learning from one another and supporting each other as a team, we can achieve great things and make our school a place where everyone feels safe, happy and inspired to succeed,” Condobolin Public School Prefect Siarah Glasson said at the Assembly.

Mrs Marion Wighton-Packham (President of the Condobolin AECG) delivered the Welcome to Country.

“The NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group-AECG is the peak community advisory body to the Department of Education on Aboriginal education at all levels and in all stages of planning and decision making.

“By continuing to work respectfully and collaboratively with the Department of Education and NSW AECG it ensures our children have access to education and opportunities. By addressing the disparities and inequities that exist we prioritise the education of our children.

“A quote by former NSW AECG president Cindy Berwick. “NSW AECG, through its local and regional network promotes respect, empowerment and self-determination and believes the process of collaborative consultation is integral to equal partnerships and is fundamental to the achievement of equality.”

“By Walking Together, Working Together, we build a stronger relationship valuing the unique place of First Nations People.

“We also recognise the role and importance of Aboriginal history, languages and culture in education.

“We acknowledge the successes of the Condobolin Public School and the Condobolin local AECG and it is with integrity and open transparency that we enter this Partnership Agreement.”

Condobolin Public School leaders then gave their student’s address.

“The main goal of this partnership is to make school, a place where Aboriginal culture is respected and celebrated. It also aims to support Aboriginal students to succeed in their learning and feel proud of their identity” Captain Harvey McFadyen said.

“Walking Together means that both Aboriginal communities and the Department of Education listen to each other and work as a team. This helps make sure that decisions about education include Aboriginal voices and ideas,” Prefect Suede Sloane said.

“Working Together means creating programs and learning environments that support Aboriginal students. This can include help with school work, opportunities to learn about Aboriginal culture, and safe spaces where students feel valued,” Vice Captain Pippa Smith said.

“Families, Elders, and communities play a big role in education. The partnership encourages schools to work closely with Aboriginal families and community members to make sure students get the best support possible,” Prefect Siarah Glasson said.

“The partnership aims to enhance educational outcomes for students by respectfully integrating Aboriginal culture into our curriculum. This includes embedding Aboriginal history, beliefs, and languages to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Aboriginal people among all learners,” Pippa explained.

“We strive to create a safe and welcoming school environment where Aboriginal students feel proud, valued, and a strong sense of belonging. By partnering closely with families and the wider community, we work together as a team to support and empower our students. These goals will help create a brighter future for all students.”

The audience then enjoyed a ‘Walking Together, Working Together’ Power Point Presentation.

Next, Siarah and Captain Winter Ritchie-Hall recited a poem; ‘The Path We Share’.

“Imagine a path. It winds through trees, over rivers, and across the wide red earth.

“Some people have walked this path for thousands of years. Their footprints are deep. Their stories are strong.

“Others have just arrived. Their footprints are new. But the path is big enough for everyone.

“When we walk together, we don’t rush ahead or leave others behind. We learn from each other.

“We listen. We share the journey.”

“Walking together means understanding that we all have different stories, but we can still share the same journey,” Pippa said.

“Working together means using our voices to stand up for fairness, our actions to make things better.

“We learn from the past, and work towards a better future. That’s how we grow. Whether we were born here, came from somewhere else, or the First People of this land; we all belong.”

Vice Captain Wentworth Lark invited Mrs Packham, Ms Dellis Richards (Condobolin Public School Aboriginal Education Officer) and Relieving Condobolin High School Principal Mrs Farrugia to formally sign the Partnership Agreement -their signatures symbolising the shared commitment to walking together and working together for the benefits of all students and the wider community. Mrs Packham and Ms Richards then cut the celebratory cake.

Mrs Farrugia said the Partnership Agreement was more than a formal document in her Principal’s address.

“This agreement is more than a formal document – it is a commitment to work together in respect, understanding, and collaboration to enrich our school through stories, history, and culture of the First Nations peoples,” she stated.

“This partnership with AECG has already brought many exciting opportunities to our school, and it will continue to do so. We look forward to developing programs that include cultural workshops, Indigenous language learning, mentoring for Aboriginal students, and community events that celebrate the rich diversity of Aboriginal culture.

“These initiatives will support all students to learn deeply, build respect, and grow as global citizens.

“I would like to take a special moment to thank Marion Packham, who, in her role as President of the AECG, has made a remarkable impact on improving the culture and support for Aboriginal students. Marion has stepped down from her role, but thankfully she will remain closely involved in many projects, always working with one purpose – to improve the experiences and outcomes for Aboriginal students. Marion, thank you from all of us for your outstanding leadership and dedication.

“To our Aboriginal students and families, this partnership is a promise that your culture, your heritage, and your voices are valued and honoured here. To every student and staff member, it is an invitation to be active participants in learning, respecting, and celebrating Aboriginal culture, fostering a school environment where everyone feels included and empowered.

“This is a shared journey; I encourage all of you to embrace your role by getting involved in the programs and activities ahead. We all benefit when we learn together and walk this path of respect and understanding side by side.”

Mrs Farrugia presented Mrs Packham with a bunch of flowers as a token of appreciation and gratitude for her contribution.

“Walking Together, Working Together is about respect, trust and teamwork. We are proud to support this partnership that helps Aboriginal students learn, grow and succeed,” Winter said.

“Let’s remember that walking and working together means we all have a part to play in respecting culture and helping each other. When we listen and learn from each other, we create a stronger, kinder school community. Let’s keep walking together every day,” Siarah concluded.

The community enjoyed light refreshments at the conclusion the Partnership Agreement Assembly.