IMPORTANT NOTICE – CONDOBOLIN ABORIGINAL DENTAL

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic there are many restrictions in place.

In line with the Australian Dental Association (ADA) guidelines, CONDOBOLIN ABORIGINAL DENTAL are no longer performing routine dental procedures such as dental cleans, fillings, root canal or initiating denture construction.

They are only seeing URGENT DENTAL EMERGENCIES. This includes severe toothaches, facial swellings, or fractured teeth because of trauma where the nerve is exposed.

They are sorry for any inconvenience caused and hope that they can commence business as usual in the near future.