The Imperial Hotel in Condobolin has been sold.

When Ray White Condobolin listed the property, it created plenty of conversations.

“We are happy to have been able to close a deal between our clients and cannot wait to see what is in store for this magnificent building,” a post on the Ray White Condobolin Facebook Page dated 8 September, read.

It is believed the property was sold to a local investor.

By Melissa Blewitt.