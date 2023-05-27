ILC TRIP DOWN THE LACHLAN

Before we head into the winter season, the local Independent Living Centre recently took full advantage of the glorious weather.

With some careful planning and the wheels set in motion, a day trip was planned to Forbes, driving along the River Road, taking in the ‘Sculptures Down the Lachlan’.

Clients were eager on the day, to start their adventure.

Starting with the ‘Wandering Sculpture’ just out of Condo, learning along the way, taking in the ambience of each sculpture.

Arriving in Forbes and enjoying a wonderful lunch and a little relaxation.

With bellies full it was time to head back down the river road back to Condo, taking in and enjoying the other sculptures on the way home.

All to soon, Condo was in sight, ending what can only be described as an an absolutely fabulous day, a grand adventure, a little learning, a little exercise, a delicious meal, great company, with perfect weather, what else could anyone ask for.

Stay tuned…

I wonder where the next adventure will be!!

Contributed by Joanne Newbould.