The IDEaS of March Art Exhibition was officially opened on Friday, 18 March at the Condobolin Community Centre. It was very well received and organisers hailed it a wonderful success. Many talented local artists took part in the initiative. Alexis Merritt was the youngest contributor to the exhibition with her ‘Colourful Chicken’ entry. Described as “a Lachlan Arts Council community based and curated art exhibition and sale”, it ran from 18 March until 25 March. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.