ICS ARE NSW FINALIST

Ivanhoe Central School entered the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Team Awards earlier this year and made it as a NSW finalist.

Excitement is growing among Junior Landcare teams across the country, with State and Territory finalists in the running for the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Team Award.

The Award – which acknowledges a school, youth organisation or young community landcare team that contributes to raising awareness, sharing knowledge and promoting participation of landcare amongst young people – will be presented at the 2022 National Landcare Awards to be held in Sydney on Wednesday 24 August as part of the National Landcare Conference.

Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said he was blown away by both the calibre and commitment of each of the teams, who exemplify the mission of the Junior Landcare program to empower children to play an active role in ensuring the safe future of their environment and local communities.

“Junior Landcare recognises the vital role that young Australians play in caring for the land, their environment and other natural resources,” said Dr Norrish. “The finalists who have been shortlisted highlight the various ways that young Australians are rolling up their sleeves and developing skills, sharing knowledge, and fostering connections with place and community.”

In 2020/2021 alone, over 130,000 children participated in Junior Landcare projects, gaining awareness of environmental issues and engaging in hands-on projects centred around the themes of biodiversity, food production, waste management, and Indigenous perspectives.

“The Award provides a wonderful forum to honour the hard work and dedication that the Junior Landcare teams bring to their projects,” said Loretta Arrastia, Community Programs Manager, Woolworths Supermarkets.

“We are proud to sponsor this category and couldn’t be more inspired by this new generation of environmental champions who are coming together to make a sustainable impact in their schools and wider community.”

NSW: Ivanhoe Central School

Ivanhoe Central School is a small remote school situated in far Western NSW. The school’s ‘Outback Adventure Farm’ project encompasses sustainable living, healthy food choices, diet and nutrition. Students are encouraged to be involved in all aspects of the farm from basic planting and picking at kindergarten level to more advanced mathematical equations, solutions, nutrition and building associated with running any farm enterprise. Since launching in 2020, The Outback Adventure Farm has expanded due to the student’s continued desire to learn more, understand and participate, with growing a farm from bare ground enabling the students and wider community to see what can be achieved when working as a team.

Source: https://landcareaustralia.org.au. Image Credit: Landcare Australia Facebook Page.