IAN AND PEN SHOW GREAT GOLFING SKILLS

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 24th June, we played a 4BBB sponsored by Ian Menzies, much appreciated. Winners of the day were Jacob George and Eamon Coe with 44 pts c/b, runners up were James Dargan and Jock Coupland 44 pts.

Ball comp winners D Norris and B Toms, I Bell and M Stenhouse, G McCumstie and C Venables, W Dargin and R Dargin all 43 points.

NTPs all grades A Brassnett, no. 9 G Nagle and P Rowe, no. 11 S Taylor and L Coombs, no. 17 M Stenhouse and D Hall.

Thanks Norrie for doing the books.

Sunday 25th June we played the postponed 2022 Mixed Foursomes Championships, winners of the scratch were Beck and Brad Hurley. Handicap winners were Pen McLachlan and Ian Grimshaw.

Lionel picked up the ntp.

The 4ball matchplay will begin in a few weeks, there will be a nomination sheet on the board, and the draw done on Friday 14th July, – gotta be in it to win it.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.