HYDI PARTICIPATES IN 2022 ‘THOROUGHLY SCHOOLED’ PROGRAM

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 10 student, Hydi Gleeson was selected to participate in the 2022 “Thoroughly Schooled” program last week in Scone!

“There was a rigorous application and short-listing process from students around NSW for the fully-funded program and we are very proud of Hydi for making it to the top.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook Page.

The Thoroughly Schooled Program, has been developed through the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program in collaboration with Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association and TAFE NSW. The Program aims to build the practical skills for Year 10 students and expose them to the many multi-layered facets of the thoroughbred industry.

16 students were successful through an expression of interest to be part of the Program, which included a week at Scone TAFE campus to gain basic horse skills, visits to the Scone Equine Hospital, Racing Australia Genetics Research Centre and visiting two world-class thoroughbred stud farms. The Program will connect the students to discover and learn about the Thoroughbred industry employers and employees and highlights the career pathways open to them and provide immeasurable networking opportunities to all who participate.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook Page.