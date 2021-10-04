HUGHES AND LYON SHARE STORIES

NSW Blues and Australian bowler Nathan Lyon joined NSW Breakers and Sydney Sixers star Emma Hughes beamed into Condobolin Public School on Wednesday, 15 September to speak with students as part of the 2021 Cricket NSW Country Blitz Program.

The Country Blitz is an annual event where NSW’s elite cricketers and coaches reach into communities in regional and rural centres of NSW. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program was delivered remotely this year, with more than thirty cricketers and state head coaches participating in over 50 virtual Question and Answers (Q and A’s) with students, club cricketers, community coaches and fans.

Hughes, who hails from Dubbo, joined Lyon in talking about their respective cricket journeys plus fielded questions from students who attend Condobolin Public School, St Ignatius Bourke, Burrabadine Christian Community School, Central West Leadership Academy, Dubbo College, St John’s College Dubbo, St Mary’s Dubbo, St Pius X Dubbo, Red Bend College Forbes, Parkes Christian School, St Laurence’s Primary Forbes, Parkes High School, Parkes Public School, St Augustine’s Narromine, Narromine Public School and St Patrick’s Trundle.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years with the pandemic, particularly in the west over the recent months and while we can’t get out into the community in person, it was fantastic to connect with families and schools online,” Hughes stated.

“Both myself and Nathan are very appreciative of their time and had a heap of fun talking to students about all things cricket and hopefully our stories will inspire many to play and register with their local cricket clubs this summer, where they are guaranteed to have plenty of fun in a safe and supportive environment.”

Cricket NSW General Manager – Community Cricket Experience, Joanne Scanlon said that this year’s Country Blitz was a huge success, with the initiative engaging with 16,477 people from across regional NSW ranging from school students, teachers, club cricketers, coaches and fans.

“This year’s Country Blitz was simply incredible, with a huge amount of positive feedback from those who participated,” Scanlon explained.

“Starting at 9am and going through until 8pm, Cricket NSW staff were joined by over thirty of the state’s leading cricketers and coaches to conduct more than fifty virtual Q and A sessions.

“Now more than ever it’s important for Cricket NSW to remain connected with regional and rural communities who are not only passionate about cricket, but many are isolated in lockdown.

“We would like to send a massive thank you to the teachers and club administrators for their assistance in making this year’s virtual Country Blitz the success that it was.

“Our focus now turns to readying ourselves and our cricket community for the commencement of the cricket season in a fun, safe and compliant environment as soon as settings permit.”

To play cricket this summer, talk to Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Committee members or find them on Facebook (@CondobolinJuniorCricket – Amateur Sports Team).