HUG A TREE FOR NATIONAL TREE DAY

In the lead up to National Tree Day, which is on Sunday 31st July, Nyngan Community Hub invited the community to take a photo of themself, family, friends, work mates, neighbours or anyone they know hugging a tree.

All photos, along with your name, were to be sent to Wendy at the Community Hub, where she would post on the Nyngan Community Hub’s Facebook page and in the Hub’s window. Entrants will then be in the draw to win a gardening prize.

Photo entries are being taken until midnight 31st July.

Source and Image Credits: Nyngan Community Hub Facebook Page.