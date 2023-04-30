HUDSON’S GREAT PERFORMANCE

Condobolin’s Hudson Cartwright travelled to Campbelltown, where he played as part of the Western Plains Outlaws squad, recently. He took a wicket in the Country Champs final on Wednesday, 12 April and opened the bowling for Western Plains Outlaws when they played Parramatta in the NSW Youth Championships game on Thursday, 13 April. Economical as always, he finished with one for seven in four overs in the final. This meant Hudson and the Western Plains Outlaws finished second in the NSW Youth Championships. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.