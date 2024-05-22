Hudson undertaking a SBAT
At the end of Term One Lauren Brown, an Industry Training Consultant from Apprenticeship Support Australia attended Lachlan Shire Council to sign Condobolin High School student Hudson Cartwright up for a School Based Traineeship (SBAT) with Lachlan Shire Council. Hudson will attend school and undertake training in Certificate II in Primary Industries taught at Condobolin High School and will work one day a week at the Shire mainly in the Gardening and Landscaping section. SBATs are available to all Year 10, 11 and 12 high school students in NSW. They allow students to commence an apprenticeship or complete a traineeship while at school. A school-based apprenticeship or traineeship combines paid work, training, and school; and as well as an industry recognised national qualification that will see credit gained towards the HSC.
ABOVE: Aleah Geeves, HR Administration Officer representing Lachlan Shire Council, Fiona Doyle, Partnership Manager at Condobolin High, Hudson Cartwright, and Lauren Brown. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.
Latest News
Milby makes a donation
Milby Sports Gymkhana donated three fridges and three televisions to [...]
Traineeship
Former Condobolin High School student Shauri-Lee Taylor has signed for [...]
CPS Netball fun
Condobolin Public School students Stella Jarick, Kitarna Atkinson and Rubie [...]
Hudson undertaking a SBAT
At the end of Term One Lauren Brown, an Industry [...]
Merit Award winners
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students who received merit awards [...]
Primary students groove to the music
On the last day of term, Tullibigeal Central School K-6 [...]