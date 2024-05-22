Hudson undertaking a SBAT

At the end of Term One Lauren Brown, an Industry Training Consultant from Apprenticeship Support Australia attended Lachlan Shire Council to sign Condobolin High School student Hudson Cartwright up for a School Based Traineeship (SBAT) with Lachlan Shire Council. Hudson will attend school and undertake training in Certificate II in Primary Industries taught at Condobolin High School and will work one day a week at the Shire mainly in the Gardening and Landscaping section. SBATs are available to all Year 10, 11 and 12 high school students in NSW. They allow students to commence an apprenticeship or complete a traineeship while at school. A school-based apprenticeship or traineeship combines paid work, training, and school; and as well as an industry recognised national qualification that will see credit gained towards the HSC.

ABOVE: Aleah Geeves, HR Administration Officer representing Lachlan Shire Council, Fiona Doyle, Partnership Manager at Condobolin High, Hudson Cartwright, and Lauren Brown. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.