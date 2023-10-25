HSC NOW UNDERWAY

Twenty-one Condobolin High School students began their Higher School Certificate (HSC) written exams on Wednesday, 11 October.

They arrived at the Masonic Lodge in Condobolin with a unique mixture of nerves and adrenaline, ready to take on the first in a series of final tests.

Most said they had done the best they could to prepare for the exams, admitting focus and staying positive were key to a successful study campaign.

Corey Herbert and Ella Hope said they both had “studied well” but were “nervous” about what awaited them when they opened the exam paper.

Both Corey and Ella have been accepted into Fashion Design at The Whitehouse Institute of Design in Melbourne. Whitehouse opened its Melbourne Campus in the Historic Royal Mail Exchange Building in 2008. The campus’ unique status in the fashion community resulted in its selection as the set for Australia’s first fashion reality show, Project Runway, Australia. Corey and Ella are extremely excited to discover and thrive in the 6,000 m2 purpose-built campus that is touted as “is a design environment in the heart of the city.”

Joel Nagle said while he was unsure of what he wanted to do after the HSC, he felt he had prepared well for the exams. Amali Haworth has set her sights on undertaking hospitality at University once she competes her final examinations. “I am nervous, but hoping for the best,” she said.

Halle B-Williams has been accepted into University at Port Macquarie, where she will study Social Work. She felt she was as prepared as possible for the upcoming exam timetable.

The group was joined by five students from OneSchool Global Condobolin Campus who also sat exams.

Over 68,000 students are on track to complete their HSC program – making the HSC the most popular school credential in Australia in 2023. An additional 8,150 students are studying one or more HSC courses in 2023, most of these students are not yet in year 12.

There will be 124 written exams totalling around 350 hours, with 96 exam committees and around 300 committee members developing the written exam papers.

Around 200 students will sit HSC exams overseas.

Each exam is reviewed at least six times before more than 700,000 exam papers are printed. Some 750 exam centres will be staffed by over 7,500 supervisors and presiding officers.

The nervous wait will be over for Condobolin Year 12’s and their families on 14 December, when the 2023 HSC results will be released.