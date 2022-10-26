HSC GETS UNDERWAY

The Higher School Certificate (HSC) is underway.

Those from Condobolin High School and Met School Condobolin were among 67,000 students who began the Higher School Certificate (HSC) written exams on Wednesday, 12 October.

Many were nervous prior to the commencement of the first exam but felt they had prepared well and studied hard.

The HSC written exams will end on 4 November, with students set to receive their results and ATARs on 15 December.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the Class of 2022 have worked hard to get to this point and should be proud of their accomplishments.

“My message to HSC students is to celebrate all that you have already achieved as you approach the finish line of your schooling,” she stated.

“Too much stress will work against you, so don’t be afraid to reach out if you need support.

“The HSC might mark the end of your school career but it is only the beginning of the rest of your life.”

NSW Education Standards Authority CEO Paul Martin said it was great to see exams going ahead as normal this year, following successful practical, performance and language oral exams.

“The HSC written exams are a mammoth operation that will take place over the next 18 days, with a total of 75,000 students involved in more than 400,000 exam sessions,” he explained.

“Thank you to all school communities, including NSW principals, teachers and school staff, for supporting our HSC students throughout the year and today as they begin their written exams.”