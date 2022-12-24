HOW THE RIGHT HOUSE REALLY HELPED OUT JAN

The achievements and contributions of more than 1.3 million people with disability across NSW were recognised on Saturday, 3 December, which was International Day of People with Disability.

The story of Jan (47) from Condobolin showcases how the right housing can really help people, especially those living with health conditions and other disabilities.

Due to several health issues, including respiratory and heart problems, Jan recently spent an extended time in hospital. She knew her existing home wasn’t going to suit her medical needs once she got discharged.

An Aboriginal specialist staff member from Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) Housing helped Jan apply for a new house which had the modifications she needed.

Jan was offered a level-access Aboriginal Housing Office (AHO) property in Condobolin and when she left hospital, DCJ staff met with Jan help get her tenancy set up.

She’s so glad to be in her new place and says that when she found out: “That day was like winning the lotto!”

“I was so relieved and happy with my new house that I cried happy tears when I received the keys.”

Jan also has three children and she’s looking forward to spending more time together with family and community

Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said that International Day of People with Disability is about empowering people with disability and promoting the importance of building inclusive communities for everyone to enjoy.

“The NSW Government continues to invest hundreds of millions of dollars annually across all areas of government to ensure that everyone has equal access to education, housing and services in our state,” she explained.

“This is in addition to the $3.75 billion we have invested this year to support the NDIS. This investment is leveraged with Commonwealth contributions leading to record investment in specialist disability services across NSW.

“Disability inclusion in NSW is a core part of government business and by working together we will continue to build a brighter future for the people of our state.”

Youth disability advocate and Commonwealth Games para athlete Julie Charlton said International Day of People with Disability is an opportunity to promote inclusion and the diverse abilities of people across NSW.

“The day is a celebration of the endless hard work, determination and resilience of the disability community and paying respect to the activists and community members who have fought for our basic human rights to be respected,” she stated.

“I am so proud to be part of many disability advocacy groups, particularly the Disability Council NSW, where I am able to advocate for the voices of people with disabilities and open pathways so individuals have autonomy over their lives. This allows me to represent my community across all areas of life and help support as many people as possible.”

The NSW Disability Inclusion Plan 2021-25 sets out the State’s four-year path to build on its work to create more accessible and inclusive communities to ensure that:

• children with disability in school have learning support;

• new transport infrastructure, buses, trains and interchanges are accessible;

• new social housing is built to high accessible standards;

• government websites and online services easy to access;

• supporting individual, systemic and representative disability advocacy and safety;

• all NSW agencies and the 128 local councils across the State are working to make their communities inclusive for people with disability.

Under the Plan the NSW Government has enhanced services and expanded opportunities for carers and people with disability through More Jobs More Care, increased the availability of transport options for people with disability and helped individuals secure jobs.

Minister Maclaren-Jones said employment and financial security are also key elements of the NSW Disability Inclusion Plan.

“Increasing the independence of a person through a job creates opportunities for them to thrive. That’s why we’ve created new online employment resources for people with disability and employers,” she concluded.

To access these disability employment resources, visit www.dcj.nsw.gov.au/disabilityemployment.html.