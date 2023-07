A house in Condobolin was completely destroyed by fire on Friday, 7 July. The Fire & Rescue NSW – Station 259 and other Emergency Services attended the scene at 2 Boona Street. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Fire & Rescue NSW – Station 259 Captain Michael Malouf said he believed there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze and Police were investigating the incident. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.