At 3.12 am on Wednesday, 2 November the NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade along with FRNSW 259 responded to several fires. Two of those fires were house fires and one a vehicle fire. “When we arrived on scene both houses were well alight also on scene were the police and the Ambulance service and also essential energy to render the houses safe,” a post on the NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade Facebook Page read. “Thank you to those members who were able to attend.”