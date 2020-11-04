HOME AND GARDEN MAINTENANCE CONTRACTOR HACC MULTI SERVICE OUTLET CONDOBOLIN

Council invites suitably qualified and experienced contractors to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to support Council in the delivery of Home and Garden Maintenance services in Condobolin.

The contractor will be required to use own their vehicle, tools and equipment to complete requested tasks.

Proposals will need to be submitted by 4:30pm Monday 23rd of November 2020 to council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au or delivered to Lachlan Shire Council 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin, NSW 2877. Please view EOI requirements and terms of the contract at www.lachlan.nsw. gov.au

All enquiries to be directed to the HACC Coordinator, Dominique Nagle 02 6895 4320.