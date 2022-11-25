HOLIDAY PROGRAM WORKED AROUND THE RAIN

Despite the weather’s best efforts the September/October School Holiday Program managed to provide some much needed entertainment for the youth of Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin.

Unfortunately road closures and cancellations meant Tullibigeal and Tottenham were unable to attend any scheduled events.

While a brilliant holiday program was planned with, movies, a disco, Karaoke and Laser Tag, Rock Climbing and a Skate Workshop at Lake many of the main events had to be cancelled because of flooding, rain and road closures.

However the substitute events were well received. The Lake Cargelligo trip to Funland in Griffith was well received with 8 young people enjoying themselves. They got to bowl, rock climb, play pinball and enjoyed a full day of fun.

Movies, with free drinks and chips, were shown at the Youth Centre in Lake with 11 attending. .LWRS in Condobolin ran two matinees with drinks and chips with up to 50 attending and at the High School Hall with a sausage sizzle drinks and icecreams with 30 attending.

Candle making in Condo and free entry for the pool in Lake Cargelligo with a sausage sizzle and free icecreams and drinks was a huge hit.

The Office of Regional Youth Spring Break Recovery Funding made the sausage sizzles, drinks and icecreams possible and a big thanks goes to them for providing the opportunity.

All- in-all despite the weather, kids managed to have a lot of fun.

