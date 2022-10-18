HOLIDAY FUN FOR LAKE YOUTH

A bus load of young people from Lake Cargelligo travelled to Funland in Griffith last Thursday to enjoy a day out bowling, rock climbing, laser tag and playing pinball machines.

The day trip was part of the Holiday Program developed by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Youth Services Holiday Activities.

LWRS run Youth Services under contract from the Lachlan Shire and had developed a very exciting holiday program with Skate Workshops, Films, Laser Tag and an SES Demonstration Day and Mobile Rock Climbing with Base Zero.

Unfortunately the Skate Workshop and Laser Tag had to be cancelled because of rising flood waters and road closures and the Griffith trip was instigated to replace some of the cancelled activities.

The kids were accompanied on their first day by the new Lake Cargelligo Youth Workers Vanessa and Lillyanna Fell who are also undertaking Scholarships through the Work Force Training (WFT) Program. Kylie Richardson also attended for the WFT work placement. Kylie is undertaking her 80 hours work placement with Youth Services.

Colin Ward supplied the bus and after a fun day and pizza for lunch the kids all travelled home happy and exhausted.

Images contributed by Kylie Richardson.