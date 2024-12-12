Hitting the fairways

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played a 4 person ambrose sponsored by G and S Fabrication. Thanks Jake for your support, we had a big field trying to win your hams.

Winners of the day were Dunnes Guns, Clive Dunne, Paul Sinderberry, Clint Ellis and Paula Volavola with 59 1/4 nett.

Runners up were Eamon Coe, Willy Dargan, Jacob George and Ricky Dargin.

Ball comp winners I. Grimshaw, M. Smith, J. Jones and M. Haydon with 60 1/4, and J. Payne, D. Hall, J. Hunt, H. Coupland with 61 nett.

NTPs all grades I. Myers, no. 9 C. Ellis and J. Payne, no. 11 B. Toms and G. Blattman, no 17 Jordan Smith had a hole in one, congratulations, and B grade R. Keen.

LCD the other J. Smith had gone home.

Next week we will play an individual stableford sponsored by O’Connors Machinery, and it will be the 6th and final round of the Chamens Christmas hamper.

The rain has been great to our freshly fertilised fairways and greens but the downside was there was no summer comp played, so this week it will be the front 9 again, 9 holes of 4 person ambrose, doesn’t get much better.

Big thanks to Brendan Richards who was seen trying to get on top of the fairway growth with a small mower long after home time hours, your efforts are much appreciated.

Don’t forget Vets golf this Tuesday, all welcome for a 12.20 start, why not.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.