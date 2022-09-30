The Imperial Hotel unearthed several historical finds while renovating recently. One newspaper contained an advertisement for Chamens Condobolin, where the specials included cake mix for 21 cents, Peck’s Lamb Tongue for 15 cents, Saxa Table Salt for nine cents, and Maggi Chicken Noodle Soup for 11 cents. Then there were Sorbent toilet rolls for just 11 cents, however, there was a limit of two per customer. The Waratah Cricket Team to play Moonbi Colts on 24 September 1967 was B Colless, I Thomas, I maxwell, J Wald, M Gavel, H Honeysett, N Honeysett, D Goodsell, H Bell, B Saunders, W Reakes, R Reakes (12) and N Wald (13). The Pennants Bowls teams, that was to play at Trundle on 20 September, 1967 included J McDonald (Skip), V Hall, E Raffin and D Brooks; and E Tomlinson (Skip), E Holmes, B Moller and L McLean. Other newspaper finds included a page from The Sydney Morning Herald from 18 September, 1967 that featured a fully automatic Kriesler TV and the TV Guide; and The Daily Telegraph Car Sales from 1964. The historical and interesting finds are now all framed and placed on the Imperial Hotel’s walls for all to read. Image Credit: Imperial Hotel Facebook Page.