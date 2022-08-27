HIGHWAY PATROL VISIT CONDOBOLIN PRESCHOOL

Parkes Highway Patrol visited Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre on Tuesday, 9 August. Senior Constable Tracey Bolam and Katherine Ellis showed children and educators the many aspects of a highway patrol vehicle. Children were excited to explore the highway vehicles with lights flashing and sirens going,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “There was plenty of questions asked and even time for Tracey and Katherine to play in our very own police vehicle and station.” Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.