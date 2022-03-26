Tuesday, 8 March was International Women’s Day. Miss Brotherton and Mrs Brady along with three St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students attended the Rotary Club breakfast event at the Condobolin RSL Club. Hayley Barby, Catalina Elias and Chloe Stuckey each presented a speech highlighting inspirational women. “These students did an amazing job!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Hayley, Catalina and Chloe are pictured with Rotary Club of Condobolin President Susan Bennett. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.