HIGH SCHOOL WELCOMES NEW SUPPORT ANIMAL

West Wyalong High School recently welcomed their newest support animal.

In the beginning of February, two teachers made the long trip to Murrurundi to collect Bria the Donkey. The idea to bring Bria into the school came from Julie Maslin, a Science and Agricultural teacher after she heard of the Last Stop Donkey Program. The Last Stop Donkey Program is an initiative that trains and rehomes wild donkeys from the Northern Territory and Queensland.

Bria has settled in very well already, helping students with learning difficulties, students seeking support, and even students whose families were affected by last year’s floods. Students have made comments that Bria calms them down and reduces stress and anxiety.

The impact the 10 month old donkey has had on the school was immediate. Students faces light up just seeing Bria in the playground, Ms Maslin commented.

Even the school’s student support officer, Ricki Bishop has noticed the change in students with disabilities and behavioural issues. Ms Bishop stated she’s had more visitors since Bria’s arrival and more students have been willing to seek support.

Bria has also been introduced to Harry, the school’s horse. They’ve gotten along quite well. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out about Bria needing a friend! It’s lovely that you all care so much. What we have shown so far is Bria at ‘work’ – similar to a guide dog’s role, whilst she also has a caring and enriching environment where she is able to be a donkey and recharge her batteries.” read a post on the West Wyalong High School Facebook page.

Image Credits: West Wyalong High School Facebook page.